Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $5.20 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

