Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC reduced its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,419 shares during the period. Xometry makes up approximately 17.3% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 1.71% of Xometry worth $43,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 415.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 49.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $205,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 79,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $83,065.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.