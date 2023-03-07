Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis Sells 5,434 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 502,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,063. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
