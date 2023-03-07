Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis Sells 5,434 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 502,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,063. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1,601.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.