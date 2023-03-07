Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $47.95 million and approximately $193,819.50 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

