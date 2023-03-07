Zcash Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $608.99 million and approximately $34.17 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $37.30 or 0.00167640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00068825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

