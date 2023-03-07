ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

