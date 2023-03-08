0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,509.04

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $97,509.04 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

