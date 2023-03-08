10,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,651,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

