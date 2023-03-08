1,100,000 Shares in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Acquired by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Clene Stock Performance

About Clene

Clene stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 588,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,934. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.39. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

