11,112 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,880 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.