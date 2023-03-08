1,235 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

