12,740 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.87. 447,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,060. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

