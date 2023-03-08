14,076 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

