149,478 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 289,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $2,520,845 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.28. 381,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

