17,988 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $172,998.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $233,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

