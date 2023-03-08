196,390 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,000. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 5.7% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.