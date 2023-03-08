21,060 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

ARES stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 156,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

