22,919 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SNA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.86. 117,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,801 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

