259,791 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,000. Newmont accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 2,874,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,529. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -407.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont



Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

