261,523 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 261,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 2.0% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

