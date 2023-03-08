26,938 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.