2,780 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

