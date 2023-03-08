3,000 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

