3,401 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

