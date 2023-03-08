360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.40.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

