3,775 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

