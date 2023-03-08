3,913 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $172.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,291.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

