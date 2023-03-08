5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.33

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 1187092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.43.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

