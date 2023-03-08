64,809 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARAP opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

