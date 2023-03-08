908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
MASS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.62. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
