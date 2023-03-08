908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

908 Devices Price Performance

MASS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.62. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 288,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 253.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.