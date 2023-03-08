91,000 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Tiger Management L.L.C.

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. Workday makes up approximately 6.0% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

WDAY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.78. 375,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,523. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

