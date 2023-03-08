a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

