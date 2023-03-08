Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $160,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,401. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

