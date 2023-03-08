Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ANF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 472.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

