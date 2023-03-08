Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ANF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 472.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
