ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.12. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ABM Industries by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

