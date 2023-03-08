Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $884.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $13,015,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $6,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 187.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 186,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adecoagro Company Profile

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

