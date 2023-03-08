adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €144.44 ($153.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.27. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

