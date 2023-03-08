Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,914 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,990 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Adobe worth $257,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.16. 939,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,064. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

