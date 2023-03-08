Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 4.1% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,317. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

