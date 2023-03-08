Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

ADXS stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

