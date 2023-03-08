Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
ADXS stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
Advaxis Company Profile
