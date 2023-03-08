Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 6.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 456,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,827,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

