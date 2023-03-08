aelf (ELF) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. aelf has a market cap of $157.47 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

