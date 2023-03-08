AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
AFC Gamma Price Performance
NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $20.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.