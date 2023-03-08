AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $20.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.