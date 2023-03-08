Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.07 and last traded at $82.79. 90,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 157,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.