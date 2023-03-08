Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.07 and last traded at $82.79. 90,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 157,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Agilysys Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.