AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Short Interest Update

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 808,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,628 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 62.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIB opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. AIB Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

