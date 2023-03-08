Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $21.00 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

