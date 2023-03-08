Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.16

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 31162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

