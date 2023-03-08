Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 8.3%

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 9,793,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,469,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; 100% interests in the Limerick base metals located in Ireland; the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq graphite project, and the Melville Bay iron ore project located in Greenland; and holds a 11.675% direct interest in the Horse Hill project located in the Weald Basin in southern England.

