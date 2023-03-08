Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Shares Down 28.6%

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) fell 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,992,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,281% from the average session volume of 144,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Alianza Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Alianza Minerals

In related news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,698,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,462.41. Insiders bought 1,190,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

