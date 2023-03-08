Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $357.00 and last traded at $352.96. Approximately 947,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,108,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

